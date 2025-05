The burning of King Momo on Monday night closed the curtains on St. Maarten Carnival 2025, which some have already started calling the best festival in recent memory.

The dates for next year's edition have also been announced, namely, from April 16 to May 4, 2026. Photo by St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/momo-burned