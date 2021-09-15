Montessori School new music video sends message of hope | THE DAILY HERALD

CUPECOY–To begin their new school year, the Upper Elementary (UE) pupils of St. Maarten Montessori School joined singer-songwriter Steve James in his new music video Whole Lotta Lovin’, sending a strongly uplifting message to the world on the twentieth anniversary of 9/11.

James, an award-winning documentary film-maker who also directed the Whole Lotta Lovin’ video, chose the classroom of UE Montessori teacher and writing partner Marianne Tefft as a key setting for the team’s new song.

“Whole Lotta Lovin’ delivers a strong message of hope for troubled times,” said James. “Its fundamental message is this: Together we can be the change that we want to see.”

In the video, the Montessori pupils had a project assignment to describe what the world needs now and they created posters on themes expressed in Whole Lotta Lovin’, speaking out against hatred, lying, corruption, gun violence and nuclear war.

“We’re delighted that our students could join in a project that promotes Montessori Peace Education and highlights some of the UNESCO [United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization – Ed.] Sustainable Development Goals expressed in our song,” said Tefft. “Together, we set the tone for a great new school year.”

In addition to scenes with James at Simpson Bay Lagoon and UE pupils on Cupecoy Beach, Whole Lotta Lovin’ also features the work of St. Maarten-based flutist Pedrin Pacheco and muralist MaSh’, plus dance sequences filmed in Cuba, China, Haiti, Brazil, India and Argentina. In the video finale, Lower and Upper Elementary Montessori pupils raise their hands overhead in a heart-shaped salute.

Whole Lotta Lovin’ was mastered by Montessori school music teacher Neville James at Melody Recording Studio in St. Maarten.

Whole Lotta Lovin’ is available on

youtube.com at

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EkfpAoIcKzk.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/montessori-school-new-music-video-sends-message-of-hope