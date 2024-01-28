Moonscape | THE DAILY HERALD

The entrance to Ground Dove Road from Gold Finch Road has been rendered almost impassable due to the giant craters. The craters appear to have been caused by some manner of heavy equipment that had scrapped up the asphalt, the foundation of the road and the soil laying under these two layers. This severe damage is cause for concern as residents cannot easily exit via this junction and neither can emergency vehicles. This situation has now caused Ground Dove Road to have one entrance and exit. Residents call on the Ministry of Infrastructure VROMI to tackle this issue as soon as possible.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/moonscape