More parking space to be created in St. John’s | THE DAILY HERALD

The plot of land in St. John’s that will be turned into a temporary parking location until the bypass road project is completed.



SABA–A new, temporary project will commence in St. John’s this Friday to create additional parking space near the schools.

The temporary parking will be constructed on the vacant plot of land that was reserved to construct a new building for childcare until the bypass road project is completed. This is a temporary solution as this parcel of land will still be necessary for the school project.

Due to excavation work, which will take place between Friday, February 4, and Sunday, February 6, residents of St. John’s are asked not to park on this plot of land. The contractor for this project is Angelo Hassell.

Once this additional, temporary parking is created, parking on the road will no longer be allowed.

Once completed, the new, temporary parking lot will create an additional 35 parking spaces.

With limited available space, parking in the area has been an issue for a long time. The construction of a parking lot below Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) has helped to alleviate the need of drivers somewhat. However, there is still a need for additional parking.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/more-parking-space-to-be-created-in-st-john-s