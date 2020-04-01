More stringent measures on business closures in effect from Wednesday | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Government has introduced more stringent measures on business closures that go into effect as of today, Wednesday, in an effort to further restrict the movement of the population in light of the sharp increase of positive coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the country and the first death.

Based on a new government regulation, the only businesses allowed to open from today between 8:00am and 6:00pm are grocery stores, supermarkets and bakeries; pharmacies; gas stations and locations selling cooking gas; banks; medical and emergency services; electronic stores (computers, hardware and software, accessories) and repair services; media outlets; and cargo/shipping and mailing companies.

No government organisation or utilities companies such as GEBE, TelEm and United Telecommunications Services (UTS) will be opened to public. Businesses not allowed to open to the public, but allowed to have “special arrangements” due to the services they provide, especially emergency services personnel, include restaurants (only to serve emergency workers).

Prime Minister Silveira Jacobs said restaurants will only be allowed to operate takeout and delivery services from 8:00am to 6:00pm today. However as of tomorrow, Thursday, restaurants will not be open to serve the public.

Only government construction projects will be allowed to continue. General contractors working on non-government projects are not allowed to operate. Hardware stores will only be able to supply government construction projects. And only garages catering to maintenance and repairs to emergency vehicles will be allowed to operate and serve only maintenance and repairs of emergency vehicles. Companies carrying out road repair projects for government will be allowed.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/more-stringent-measures-on-business-closures-in-effect-from-wednesday