More than 1,000 requests for emergency waivers submitted | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has been inundated with requests for emergency waivers to move around during the 24-hour curfew and more than 1,000 requests have been submitted, said Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Silveria Jacobs on Monday evening.

Persons not in possession of a disaster pass can apply for an emergency waiver so that they can move around on the Dutch-side during the curfew. These requests are only allowed for emergency reasons.

“We find this an inordinate amount [of requests – Ed.]. We would like to ask the general public to reserve the request for waivers for urgent reasons only. If we have 1,000 persons who are not essential personnel moving on the roads, this will not help with the shutdown and make it go much longer. Patience and discipline; if it is not an urgent matter, stay at home,” said Jacobs.

She also said persons taking care of the elderly are allowed to move around to be able to do so. “This would fall under medical [reasons] and this [request] should go to the Minister of Health,” said Jacobs.

Persons requesting curfew waivers to take care of elderly persons should send a filled-out personal waiver form via e-mail to Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek at Richard.Panneflek@sintmaartengov.org

Also, medical personnel who do not have a disaster pass should submit a professional waiver form to Panneflek via e-mail at Richard.Panneflek@sintmaartengov.org

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/more-than-1-000-requests-for-emergency-waivers-submitted