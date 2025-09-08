More than 135 men attend prostate cancer screening | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the men who participated the screening.

PHILIPSBURG–More than 135 men participated in a prostate cancer screening event hosted by Positive and Elektralyets Foundations on Saturday, September 6. The event, held at both NAPA Auto Parts locations, offered prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests conducted by skilled phlebotomists from St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS).

Attendees received educational materials from the foundations to stay informed about prostate cancer and the importance of early detection. Fathers and sons, brothers and friends came together to get screened, showing strong community support.

“We're thrilled with the turnout, but we recognise there’s still more work to be done,” the organisers said in a press release.

The collaborative effort with SLS, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), and NAPA Auto Parts is part of a larger initiative called “Man to Man”, aimed at encouraging men over 40 to take charge of their health, talk about prostate cancer, and break down myths and stigmas surrounding the disease. The campaign’s slogan “Man UP and Check Up” has helped the message reach a wide audience both locally and regionally.

Michael Ferrier of NAPA Auto Parts, a prostate cancer survivor, has been a strong advocate for the initiative. His open and creative approach has inspired many men to get screened and prioritise their health.

For men over 40 who missed the September 6 screening, another event will take place on Saturday, September 13, from 8:00am to 12:00pm at both NAPA Auto Parts locations in Philipsburg and Cole Bay. ID cards are required, and for those who are uninsured, Positive and Elektralyets Foundations, along with SLS, will cover the cost of the PSA test.

Additional events include the “Let’s Talk About Sex 3” panel discussion at the Lions Civic Center in Suckergarden at 6:00pm September 26 and the annual Men’s Health Day at SMMC on September 27 starting at 9:00am. Men’s Health Day will review PSA test results from the screenings on September 6 and 13, and offer various other health screenings and educational sessions.

“We are committed to improving men’s health in our community,” said Elektralyets and Positive Foundations’ presidents. “Early detection of prostate cancer can save lives, and we encourage all eligible men to participate in these screenings.”

For more information, contact Shelly Alphonso at +1-721-580-9658 or Mercedes van der Waals-Wyatt at +1-721-523-7418, or email

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/more-than-135-men-attend-prostate-cancer-screening