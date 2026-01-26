More than 180 troops take part in Barracuda Warrior Exercise | THE DAILY HERALD

Training will be conducted during both daytime and nighttime hours.

WILLEMSTAD–The annual Barracuda Warrior military exercise is set to begin once again in Curaçao. From January 26 through February 6, various military units from across the Caribbean will convene on the island for the training operation.

The exercise aims to strengthen cooperation and coordination among units that are normally stationed on different islands. More than 180 military personnel are taking part.

Training activities will take place at the Wacao defence training area, Koraal Tabak, the former hospital in Otrobanda, and in the vicinity of Playa Kanoa. The exercise includes a wide range of scenarios, such as maritime and land-based operations, urban warfare training, live-fire exercises, and simulations of both planned and unplanned attacks. Training will be conducted during both daytime and nighttime hours.

Participants in Barracuda Warrior include personnel from the Caribbean Marine Squadron based in Aruba, the Marine Detachment Sint Maarten, the Boat Platoon of Curaçao, units of the Royal Netherlands Army, and members of the Curaçao military forces. Curaçaoan personnel are increasingly participating in large-scale military exercises as part of ongoing efforts to further professionalise Caribbean-based forces.

Barracuda Warrior remains an important annual exercise aimed at enhancing readiness and strengthening cooperation among military units in the Caribbean. The exercise contributes to maintaining peace and security throughout the region.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/more-than-180-troops-take-part-in-barracuda-warrior-exercise