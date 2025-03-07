More than 800 pounds of produce at farmer’s market | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten Farmers Cooperative says there will be more than 800 pounds of produce at Saturday’s farmer’s market.





ST. PETERS–St. Maarten Farmers Collective (SMFC) has said there will be more than 800 pounds of produce at this week’s farmers’ market, with the harvest coming both from local projects and the group’s agricultural partners in St. Kitts.

The farmers’ market will be at Rupert Maynard Community Center in St. Peters on Saturday, from 9:00am to 2:00pm. The market is usually held every two weeks.

Produce available this week are season peppers, sweet peppers, avocado, carrots, pumpkin, cucumbers, sweet potato, papaya, pineapple, lettuce, salad mix, tayerblad, basil, mint, lemon grass, big leaf thyme, bay leaf, celery, parsley, bok choy, chives and hot peppers.

Other items available will be fresh cold press juices, banana bread, local cookies, baked pumpkin johnny cakes, veggie soup, honey, coconut oil, castor oil, fresh eggs, plants, gardening materials and locally-made natural soaps, skin and body care products.

“Day by day, we continue to give gratitude and appreciation for the seed, sun, rain, nature and the community members that continue to support SMFC’s farmers’ market,” SMFC said in a press release on Thursday. “As we continue to express how grateful we are, there is no other way to do so than to give back to those that have continuously supported us from that start. This Saturday, we will be giving away a box of carrots, divided among community members supporting the farmers’ market. So get there early, as the early bird always gets the worm.”

