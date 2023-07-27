More than thirty-five trained, certified as CERT members | THE DAILY HERALD

Fire Chief Clive Richardson (center left) and Prime Minister Jacobs (center right) flanked by CERT certified graduates.





PHILIPSBURG–The more than thirty-five persons, who were trained as part of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) certification programme, have received their certification.

The certification programme was aimed at bolstering Sint Maarten’s institutional capacity for post-disaster response and reconstruction. The programme focused on key modules relevant for disaster response and preparation such as roles and responsibilities of CERT members, humanitarian principles, Sint Maarten’s disaster management system, shelter management, Fire safety, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and much more. Due to the successful completion of the training, there are now more than 35 trained and certified CERT members in the community.

“These persons are crucial in ensuring a swift and coordinated response during emergencies and/or disasters. With the help of the Sofreco experts, an operational plan and a comprehensive training manual was developed to further be able to train and certify others,” it was stated in a press release.

The one-and-a-half-week training was funded by the European Union and jointly facilitated by representatives from the Department of Interior and Kingdom Relations (AZ), Fire Department (AZ), Ambulance (VSA), Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (VSA), Social Development (VSA), two psychosocial experts and representatives from the consortium Sofreco.

On Monday, July 24, the graduates were finally able to celebrate the achievements of “this crucial initiative that will enhance our community’s safety and resilience.”

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the participants, experts and stakeholders involved in this significant endeavour. Your dedication and hard work have laid the foundation for a safer and more resilient Sint Maarten. We are deeply grateful to the EU for their support in making this programme a reality,” Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria Jacobs said.

“As we move forward, we are confident that the knowledge gained and the actions taken during the CERT certification programme will positively impact our nation’s disaster response capabilities and I encourage other like-minded persons to become a CERT member within their respective community. Together, we will continue working towards a prosperous and resilient future for Sint Maarten.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/more-than-thirty-five-trained-certified-as-cert-members