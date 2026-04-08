Mortuary facility opened at Princess Alexandra Hospital | THE DAILY HERALD

Front row: Minister of Infrastructure, Jose Vanterpool, Premier Cora Richardson Hodge, Minister of Health, Sports and Tourism, Cardigan Connor.Gov, and Pathologist Shubhakar Karra Paul.

ANGUILLA–The opening ceremony for the new mortuary facility at the Princess Alexandra Hospital took place on Thursday, April 3, marking a significant development in health services on the island. It is seen as a major milestone in strengthening Anguilla’s Healthcare System.

This new on-site facility represents an important step in enhancing healthcare infrastructure, en-suring the dignified, respectful, and secure handling of deceased patients immediately after death. Pathologist Dr. Shubhakar Karra Paul expressed his satisfaction with the commissioning of the facility, noting that it is a place where the truth about a death can be determined. He said the facility has long been required.

Commissioner of Police, Robert Clark described the mortuary as a big step for Anguilla that will help families to have more confidence and bring dignity to those who have passed. He said it is important for the Royal Anguilla Police Force in getting evidence and how they can help families as it will bring closure and answers. He thanked the government, the Governor, the Health Commissioner and others involved in getting the Mortuary established.

Minister responsible for Health, Cardigan Connor, highlighted that the facility meets key require-ments, including a secure and controlled environment for post-mortem examinations. It is also equipped to support forensic investigations and features robust infection prevention and control sys-tems, including negative pressure ventilation. He described it as a significant milestone in strengthen-ing the health and justice systems. He acknowledged the support of the two funeral homes on the island, saying that he looks forward to continuing to work with them. He noted that there will be con-tinued training and protocols invested in the future.

Health Commissioner Malcolm Webster, who has been involved with securing the facility from the start, said that additionally a dedicated vehicle has been commissioned to support mortuary services that will be used specifically for mortuary operations, and strengthening the hospital’s capacity to manage these services efficiently.

Governor Julia Crouch thanked the many people involved in the project noting that the facility is vital in giving respect for the dead and their families.

The ceremony concluded with a ribbon-cutting that included Governor Julia Crouch, members of Government, including Premier Cora Richardson Hodge, Commissioner of Police Robert Clark, along with health officials, management, and staff of the Department of Health Services.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mortuary-facility-opened-at-princess-alexandra-hospital