Most Worthy Performance goes to James Barker’s Myxy | THE DAILY HERALD

James Barker’s X-402 “Myxy”, winner of CSA 5, was presented with the St. Maarten/St. Martin Cup for Most Worthy Performance Overall by St. Maarten Tourism Bureau Director May Ling Chun as well as receiving a beautiful Oris timepiece on Sunday evening, during the awards ceremony for the 40th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta in the Regatta Village of Princess Port de Plaisance Resort, Marina and Casino. (Robert Luckock photo)



SIMPSON BAY–The final curtain has come down on the 40th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. Nearly 150 sailboats, including several multihulls competed in four days of racing. The X-402, Myxy, from Great Britain was named Most Worthy Performance Overall.



St. Maarten Tourism Bureau Director May Ling Chun presented the St. Maarten/St. Martin Cup to James Barker and crew for topping Caribbean Sailing Association group 5. Myxy tied the first race with Absolute Properties, a J 30 from Antigua and went on to win all the rest. The Trophy was presented at the awards ceremony in Regatta Village at the Princess Port de Plaisance, Marina and Casino.

Director Chun also presented the Columbus Cup for Best Bareboat Overall to Maguy-Baltics 1, winner of Bareboat 3.

“This year the racing is very competitive,” noted one of the founders of the regatta, Robbie Ferron. In CSA Ocean Racing which featured seven Volvo racers I Love Poland, a Volvo 70 and Grace O’Malley finished the regatta level on points.

The French boat Palanad, a Class 40, started slow with a second place in the first race and third in the second. Palanad took first place in the next four races to win class.

Former St. Maarten Yacht Club Commodore Ian Hop Ross took first place in CSA Sportboat 1 with his Melges 32 Kick ‘em Jenny 2. Taz from Antigua was second.

Team Island Water world skippered by Frits Bus also started the regatta slow. The Melges 24 record three second places before racing the last four races to win class.

F.K.G with Andrea Scarabelli was second and Island Water World 2, another Melges 24 was third.

Fra Diavolo, a Mylius 60 flying an Italian flag won CSA 1. Umiko, a Swan 80, from Great Britain was second.

Scarlet Oyster started the regatta with three first place finishes. Ross Applebey’s Oyster 48 then placed third, second, first and finally second to win class by just one point. Duantless, a Beneteau First 47.7 was second.

Spike, a J111 and Liquid, a J 122 finished the regatta tied on points in CSA 3. Touch2Play Racing was third.

Solstice, the J 105 from the United States won CSA 4. Solstice also started out slow with a second and fourth place finish.

The Jordan Mindich crew then strung together three firsts and two seconds for the victory. Sang Neuf, a J 109 was second and just one point ahead of third place finisher Maelia CERAC Antilles.

Myxy won the CSA 5. Avanti a Hanse 43 from the States was second.

Arawak won Multihull 1 by just one point. Second place went to Ineffable, a Rapido 60 trimaran.

The talk of the class was the French trimaran Ultim’ Emotion 2. Antoine Rabaste’s speedster flew around the island in under 2 hours 45 minutes 48 seconds to finish nearly 50 minutes ahead of everyone in class, but on corrected time dropped to fifth and placed fourth overall.

Ian Martin on his Leopard 45, Spellbound, took top honours in Multihull class 2. The Leopard 50 La Novia was second.

Eric Stallings sailing Kadans-Heinefish won Bareboat 1 on a SO 509.

Duco Kriele on Safran-Noor (d) Mannen an OC 46 won Bareboat 2. Just one point behind in second place was Maxim Nemchenko in Ananda a SO 46.

Christian Heinritz on Maguy, an OC 45 had a near perfect regatta. The team scored five first-place finishes and one second to take Bareboat 3. Former St. Maarten Yacht Club Commodore Tom Pas raced an OC 45, Tonic III, and placed 13 in the class.

Dmytro Pototskyi on a Sun Odyssey 519 won Bareboat 4 with four first place finished and two seconds.

Jason Calianos won the Island Time, also known as the Fun Class. Sailing a Bavaria Cruiser 45, Parceira, the team had two fifth-place finishes but regrouped and took two firsts for the victory.

Norbert Hoessermann on a Hanse 470 was second. Robbie Ferron on Bunglebird, a Nonsuch 33 finished fourth.

Three 12 Metres also competed in their own class. Stars and Stripes took first place and was followed by Canada II and True North IV.

