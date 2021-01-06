Motorbike collision results in 1st road fatality for 2021 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten recorded its first road fatality on Wednesday afternoon when two motorcycles collided on A.J.C. Brouwer Road (Cole Bay Hill). Police Spokesperson E. Josepha confirmed that one of the riders passed away as a result of the injuries sustained in the collision.

Police are currently busy on the scene conducting their investigations. Josepha said police had not yet informed the next of kin of the deceased and urged the population not to share videos and photos of the accident on social media in the interest of privacy and in consideration for the family members who might not yet be aware that their beloved passed away tragically.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/motorbike-collision-results-in-1st-road-fatality-for-2021