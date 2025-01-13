Motorbike crash with injuries, coaster bus driver responsible | THE DAILY HERALD

The collision with the coaster bus landed the motorbike rider in hospital.

PHILIPSBURG–Failing to yield the right of way, a coaster bus caused a traffic accident on Sunday, at approximately 8:45am on W.J.A. Nisbeth Road, near the Philipsburg police station. The collision involved a motorcycle and left its rider injured.

According to St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, the coaster bus, with licence plate G 78, exited a parking lot near the Police Station and attempted a left turn onto the main road. The driver failed to yield to an oncoming motorcycle, licence plate MF 78, which was travelling along the priority road towards the Salt Pickers Roundabout. This resulted in a collision between the front of the motorcycle and the left side of the bus.

Emergency medical personnel treated the motorcyclist at the scene before transporting the rider to St. Maarten Medical Center. The extent of the injuries remains unknown.

Eyewitnesses stated that both vehicles were moved from their original positions before police arrived, which may affect the investigation.

KPSM’s Traffic Department is actively investigating the incident to determine the exact circumstances. Updates on the motorcyclist's condition and the ongoing investigation are expected in the coming days.

