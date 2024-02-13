Motorbike rider suffers facial injuries after collision with car | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene of the accident on Bush Road, near the gas station.

PHILIPSBURG–After colliding with a car on Bush Road, the rider of the motorbike suffered a severe facial laceration and required immediate medical attention. The accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

Around 4:00am, Central Dispatch of St. Maarten Police force KPSM received a distress call alerting authorities to a serious accident at the intersection of Bush Road and Zagersgut Road. The incident involved a black Ford Jeep and a motorbike, resulting in significant injury.

Preliminary reports suggest that the black Ford Jeep was travelling along Bush Road from the direction of Winston Churchill Roundabout towards the Prince Bernard Bridge. Simultaneously, a motorbike was approaching from the Prince Bernard Bridge. The collision unfolded as the black Jeep made a left turn, leading to a forceful impact between the two vehicles.

Emergency services swiftly transported the injured motorbike rider to the St. Maarten Medical Center, where he is currently receiving treatment. Though his condition remains serious, it is reported as stable.

In the aftermath of this harrowing incident, the Traffic Department will spearhead an investigation to ascertain the precise sequence of events that led to the collision.

KPSM reiterates its call for heightened vigilance among all drivers. Emphasising the paramount importance of road safety, police urge motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations diligently. By prioritising safety measures, we can collectively strive to avert accidents in the future.

