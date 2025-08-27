Motorcyclist injured in morning collision on A.Th. Illidge Road | THE DAILY HERALD

The motorcyclist was transported to St. Maarten Medical Center for treatment and later transferred to the French side for further care.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of A.Th. Illidge Road and Nazareth Road around 7:30am Wednesday. The collision involved a black Suzuki Vitara and a blue Yamaha motorcycle with no licence plate.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the motorcyclist was travelling on A.Th. Illidge Road from the Tata the Bus Driver roundabout toward Madrid Road. At the same time, the Vitara was approaching from Nazareth Road and attempted a left turn onto A.Th. Illidge Road. The driver of the Vitara reportedly failed to yield right-of-way, causing the motorcycle to collide with the Vitara’s right front side.

The motorcyclist fell and sustained injuries. He was transported to St. Maarten Medical Center for treatment and later transferred to the French side for further care. Authorities noted that the rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

KPSM has again highlighted the growing problem of dirt bikes and other off-road motorcycles being operated illegally on public roads. Designed for off-road use, these vehicles are unsafe for street travel and pose a risk to both riders and other road users. Authorities warned that riders of such bikes caught on public roads will face enforcement measures.

Police emphasised that road safety is a shared responsibility. Compliance with traffic regulations and the proper use of safety equipment, including helmets, is critical to preventing serious injuries and saving lives.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/motorcyclist-injured-in-morning-collision-on-a-th-illidge-road