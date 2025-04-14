Motorcyclist severely injured in collision with car on Bush Road | THE DAILY HERALD

The motorcyclist, who had the right of way, was unable to avoid the car as it veered out of its lane to enter a parking lot.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is investigating a traffic collision that occurred around 8:45pm on Wednesday, April 9, on Bush Road, near Fresh Green Supermarket. The incident involved a private vehicle and a motorcycle.

According to preliminary findings, the driver of the car was heading toward Zagersgut Road from the direction of the Prins Bernhard Bridge. While attempting to make a left turn into the supermarket’s parking lot, the vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane and was struck on the right side by an approaching motorcycle.

The motorcyclist sustained facial abrasions and is believed to have suffered additional serious injuries. He was transported by ambulance to St. Maarten Medical Center for emergency medical treatment.

Due to the severity of the man’s condition, police have not yet been able to obtain a formal statement from him. KPSM has confirmed that the motorcyclist was not wearing a protective helmet at the time of the crash.

In light of the incident, KPSM is again urging all motorcycle and scooter riders to strictly adhere to road safety laws, especially the mandatory use of helmets, which play a critical role in preventing life-threatening injuries in accidents.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/motorcyclist-severely-injured-in-collision-with-car-on-bush-road