Motorists escape injuries in three vehicle collision | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene of the accident.





PHILIPSBURG–Motorists in three vehicles escaped injuries when their vehicles were involved in a three-way accident on Bishop Hill Road on Saturday, January 20, around 10:40am.

Police said in a press release that it responded to multiple calls reporting a serious three-vehicle accident on Bishop Hill Road near the Bird Farm. The vehicles involved were a Gold Mitsubishi Lancer, a Black Nissan Tiida and a Grey BMW. The incident occurred because of a collision between the Mitsubishi Lancer and the Nissan Tiida, leading to the Tiida flipping on its side and subsequently colliding with the parked BMW.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the Gold Mitsubishi Lancer and Black Nissan Tiida were travelling on Bishop Hill Road from the Belvedere area towards Sucker Garden. The collision occurred when the driver of the Nissan Tiida attempted to overtake the Gold Lancer as it was turning into one of the side streets, resulting in the collision. The Nissan Tiida flipped on its side, slid on the road, and collided with the parked Gray BMW.

Police said fortunately, none of the drivers involved sustained serious injuries. The Police urged the public to exercise extreme caution, especially during adverse weather conditions. “Recent rains have left the roads wet, contributing to hazardous driving conditions. Drivers are urged to be vigilant, adhere to traffic regulations, and maintain a safe following distance,” police said in its release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/motorists-escape-injuries-in-three-vehicle-collision