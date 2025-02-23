Motorists urged to pay motor vehicle tax by Feb. 28 deadline | THE DAILY HERALD

A sample of the 2025 motor vehicle sticker.





PHILIPSBURG–The Tax Administration is urging motorists to pay their 2025 motor vehicle tax by the Friday, February 28, deadline.

By law, the payment deadline is the last day of February. Once payment is completed, motorists can collect their QR code sticker at the Receiver’s Office on Pond Island from 8:00am to 2:00pm. Motorists are urged to use the available payment options, including online payments via credit or debit card (excluding Maestro), bank transfers, cash payments and Sentoo. The latter offers the convenience of paying with Maestro cards from Windward Islands Bank (WIB) and Orco Bank.

When making a payment and collecting QR code stickers, individuals must have all required documentation readily available. This includes valid insurance, inspection card, payment receipt and, if applicable, a bill of sale.

For additional information, the Tax Administration can be contacted by telephone at 542-2143, 542-5300, 542-5304 or 542-3839 or via the St. Maarten Tax Administration’s Facebook page at

www.facebook.com/taxsxm. Enquiries can also be sent via email to

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/motorists-urged-to-pay-motor-vehicle-tax-by-feb-28-deadline