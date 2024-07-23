Motorworld gets prestigious Changan Auto award in China | THE DAILY HERALD

Motorworld representatives Tariq Amjad and Dylan Smith accepting the Changan Auto Progress of the Year Award. In photo, from left: Amjad (Motorworld Managing Director), Max Song (Changan Auto Central and South America Division CEO) and Smith (Motorworld Regional Brand and Logistics Manager).

COLE BAY–Motorworld received the “Progress of the Year” award from Changan Auto at the Automobile Overseas Partner Conference held recently at the Changan Automobile Global R&D Center in Chongqing, China.

Motorworld said in a press release that the award recognises its exceptional progress and rapid development among all Changan distributors for the calendar year of 2023.

Motorworld Managing Director Tariq Amjad signing an agreement to become the regional distributor in the Caribbean. In photo: Amjad (right) and Changan Auto Central and South America Division CEO Max Song (left).

Motorworld Managing Director Tariq Amjad (right) shakes the hand Changan Auto Central and South America Division CEO Max Song (left).

The award ceremony was attended by Motorworld Managing Director Tariq Amjad and Regional Brand and Logistics Manager Dylan Smith.

The “Progress of the Year” award underscores Motorworld’s dedication to excellence and innovation in the automotive industry, setting a benchmark for peers and competitors alike, according to the press release.

Changan vehicles have been available for purchase from Motorworld since February 2023, offering an affordable range of cars, SUVs and commercial vehicles. Thanks to the impressive build and design of the products, Changan has been able to leave a positive mark on the minds of consumers on the island, according to the release.

Accepting the award, Amjad expressed his gratitude and commitment to continued growth and excellence.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Motorworld team. We are deeply honoured to be recognised by Changan Auto for our progress and achievements with the brand in 2023. We introduced Changan Auto to St. Maarten because we strive to provide excellent products and services to our customers, and it’s amazing to have our efforts recognised on such a large scale.”

In addition to St. Maarten, Motorworld is also the Changan Auto “proud distributor” to a number of islands in the Caribbean region such as Saba, St. Eustatius, The Bahamas, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Haiti, St. Barths and the British Virgin Islands.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/motorworld-gets-prestigious-changan-auto-award-in-china