Motorworld hosts ‘EV Experience,’ launching electric vehicles on island | THE DAILY HERALD

Attendees at the EV Experience, hosted by Motorworld on Friday.

COLE BAY–Motorworld opened its doors to hundreds of invited guests on Friday, June 6, for the EV Experience, which brought the future of driving directly to St. Maarten.

Guests were invited to explore the latest advancements in electric vehicle technology through live demonstrations, direct engagement with product specialists, and test drives of a wide range of EVs.

Designed to inform, engage, and inspire, the EV Experience featured a dynamic lineup of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Extended-Range Electric Vehicles (EREVs), and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). Vehicles were showcased from some of the leading and emerging electric automotive brands, including Nevo and Deepal (EV lines of Changan), Aion Hyptec (the luxury EV line of GAC), Hyundai, and Riddara, China’s No.1 EV pickup brand.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore the latest EV models up close, speak directly with knowledgeable product experts, and participate in hands-on test drives—all in an interactive and welcoming environment. The event aimed not only to introduce electric mobility, but also to emphasize how accessible and practical EV ownership is for the people of St. Maarten.

Members of the Motorworld team broke down the technologies of electric vehicles and showcased how easy it is to charge them from a household 110v or 220v outlet, whilst paying as low as $30.00 USD a month on the Dutch Side or €20 on the French Side, offering tremendous fuel savings to buyers.

“We wanted to create an event that wasn’t just exciting, but informative,” said Tariq Amjad, Managing Director at Motorworld. “Motorworld is proud to be the first dealership in St. Maarten to take this bold step toward electric mobility and offer such a wide range of options to the public. Our goal is to electrify the island and encourage everyone to do their part to reduce their impact on the environment. With the range of EVs now available, there truly is something for everyone looking to make the switch.”

The company said the EV Experience underscores Motorworld’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and community education. Consumers now have the choice to go electric, and can rest assured that Motorworld is fully equipped to handle the electric vehicles, with all the necessary tools and certified EV Technicians. The public is encouraged to visit the showroom to learn more about the growing world of electric vehicles, ask questions, and take a test drive to discover firsthand what it’s like to go electric.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/motorworld-hosts-ev-experience-launching-electric-vehicles-on-island