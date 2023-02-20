Motorworld launches Changan Auto with a Test Drive Event | THE DAILY HERALD

At the Changan auto launch (from left): Manisha Amjad, Tariq Amjad, Rena Amjad, and Jenny and Raju Budhrani, owners of Oro Diamente. (Robert Luckock photo)

COLE BAY–Hundreds of guests and potential buyers visited Motorworld on Friday evening, February 17, for the introduction of Changan Auto, the latest addition to Motorworld’s available line of automotive brands.

Guests were impressed by the vehicles on display in Motorworld’s spacious showroom, marvelling at the many innovative features and ergonomics in the car interiors, a sign of just how far technology has stepped up in the auto industry, especially from China. Employees were on hand to explain all the features.

In a one-of-a-kind test-drive event, guests were invited to the Changan Auto Driving Experience where they learnt all about the history of the brand, explored the vehicles and drove them for themselves on a designated test-drive route.

“We’ve had our eye on Changan for a while now, and the value that you get from this company is just unbelievable,” Motorworld Managing Director Tariq Amjad, said. “Changan models will let you enjoy luxury, safety and comfort at a price point that cannot be beat. To top it off, it comes with the best warranty in St. Maarten – five years bumper to bumper!

“We want to be able to offer customers exactly what they’re looking for, no matter their budget, and introducing Changan allows us further to continue to do just that.

“The cars drive great, the features are extraordinary and the design is beautiful. We wanted an unforgettable launch to show what Changan has to offer, and I believe we accomplished that.”

Literally in the past two weeks, some 69 units comprising nine models were brought in as a first batch and Amjad said most have been sold already, by word of mouth or walk-ins. Models include the CS 35, CS 55, Uni-T, Uni-K, Hunter pick-up, and the commercial line of small M201 pick-ups, M201 box truck, M201 refrigerator truck, and M201 model van. Around 58 more units will arrive in mid-March; thereafter arriving on a regular basis each month.

“SUVs start loaded, really well equipped, at US $19,990,” Amjad told The Daily Herald. “The five-year warranty tells you how much confidence the company has in its product. I expect in the first year we can become the number three or four brand on the island because of the power of the Motorworld group. We have been working for four years to get this brand and they have only just started exporting.

“People will ask what about the servicing and maintenance. Well, we have ordered every single part you can imagine, and we have kept one model aside for emergency stripping in case we don’t have a part. We’ve invested heavily in tools, parts and training. We’ve gone into it with the same passion and strength as we’ve done with Hyundai and Volkswagen, our two biggest brands.”

Amjad admitted he, like most people, was “blown away” by the features.

“The Chinese are famous for this. They develop their own technology but also combine the technology from other brands, and make it amazing or better. This is technology in other brands that would cost you around US $60,000-80,000, or more.”

Some of the stand-out features include built-in dashcam recorders. In the event of an accident, a 30-second video will be recorded 360 degrees around the car, giving the driver full footage and proof of what happened.

The positioning of the gear-change stick, resembling a TV remote, was another surprise and includes its own features. All models have two-by-10-inch or -12-inch display touch screens. Applying or releasing the handbrake is done just by pushing a button.

Perhaps most impressive is the self-driving feature on all models. The car can be started, parked by itself, moved forwards or backwards, windows lowered, all remotely from the key fob before you even enter the car. Leather interiors and power seats are standard.

Asked what he thought of the cars, NAPA Auto Parts owner Michael Ferrier said: “The presentation is phenomenal. Personally, I’m not one to go for a lot of high-tech at a low purchase price, but what I’ve seen is impressive, and the event is impressive. This kind of technology was previously only available in very high-end cars, but is becoming more accessible for everyone.

“The question is: what is the quality of it in the long run. It’s good value for money obviously until it breaks … if it breaks. I would want to see in two or three years down the road what customer satisfaction is like. We have to wait and see.”

Changan Auto is China’s oldest automaker and one of the pioneers of the automotive industry, with a history spanning more than 160 years. Established in 1862, the brand has continued to gain immense popularity worldwide for its value offerings across all segments of the automotive industry.

Changan Auto has been operating extensive joint venture manufacturing since 1983 with brands like Suzuki, Ford, PSA (Peugeot/DS), Mazda and JMC. It is currently the #11 worldwide automaker in sales with the strongest year-on-year growth.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/motorworld-launches-changan-auto-with-a-test-drive-event