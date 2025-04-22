Motorworld launches GAC in The Bahamas, distributed by EV Motors | THE DAILY HERALD

Motorworld Managing Director Tariq Amjad and Motorworld representatives together with EV Motors dealer Principals Sebastian Bastian and Dirk Simmons.

PHILIPSBURG–Motorworld Group has announced that EV Motors has been named the exclusive authorised dealer for GAC Motor in The Bahamas.

At a brand launch event held at Baha Mar on Saturday April 12, an array of nine brand-new 2026 GAC vehicles was unveiled to an excited crowd. The lineup included seven internal combustion engine (ICE) models and two fully electric vehicles from GAC's electric vehicle brand, Aion.

Tariq Amjad, Managing Director of Motorworld, congratulated EV Motors on a "phenomenal launch" and emphasised that the partnership was a perfect fit. "We share a passion for innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. GAC is one of the highest quality Chinese automotive manufacturers, and with their multi-award-winning vehicles, we're excited to bring this premium brand to The Bahamas."

EV Motors is committed to ensuring that Bahamian consumers not only experience world-class vehicles, but also enjoy unparalleled after-sales service and support. Prior to the launch, EV Motors team members received thorough training from GAC experts from St. Maarten, focusing on both sales and after-sales service. GAC’s global parts distribution network, including a centre in Panama, ensures that customers will always have access to quality parts and maintenance support. “We’re not just launching cars, we’re launching a movement,” said Sebastian Bastian, Chairman of EV Motors.“Our partnership with GAC marks a turning point for the Bahamian auto market. We’re bringing back affordability, raising the bar on quality, and rewriting what Bahamians can expect from a new car.”

GAC Motor, headquartered in Guangzhou, China, has earned a reputation for producing reliable, high-performance vehicles that combine craftsmanship with innovation. The brand's commitment to intelligent mobility solutions aligns with the growing demand for both traditional and electric vehicles. Additionally, GAC's long standing joint ventures with automotive giants Toyota and Honda have helped the company further solidify its position as a global leader in vehicle manufacturing.

"This is just the beginning," said Amjad. "We believe that GAC will become a household name in The Bahamas, offering drivers unbeatable value, cutting-edge technology, and one of the best warranties in the region."

GAC’s launch in The Bahamas marks a significant milestone in Motorworld’s ongoing expansion across the region. As the official regional distributor for GAC throughout the Caribbean, Motorworld is proud to serve 25 territories, bringing cutting-edge automotive innovation to new markets and driving the future of mobility across the Caribbean.

