Motorworld new sponsor of St. Martin’s 2020 Carnival | THE DAILY HERALD

FCDSM President Luciana Raspail (left), Motorworld Marketing Officer Jamila Boirard, and FCDSM Treasurer Claudine Mingau (right) at Motorworld, Marigot.

MARIGOT–Festivités Carnavalesques de St. Martin (FCDSM) is proud to announce that Motorworld is a sponsor of St. Martin Carnival 2020 for the very first time.

The Motorworld Group of Companies is known to all as a corporate entity that consistently focuses on building partnerships within the St. Maarten/St. Martin community. FCDSM is in its final preparation for the 2020 Carnival to entertain the population with eight full days of activities.

“I am delighted that Motorworld is able to support FCDSM this year,” FCDSM President Luciana Raspail stated. “It is our desire to create a unique and entertaining experience while reinforcing our commitment to the community, and we are happy that Motorworld shares the same sentiment.

“Thank you for your generous and continued sponsorship, as your support is not something we take lightly and is very much appreciated.”

Motorworld Group of Companies Managing Director Tariq Amjad said, “Collaborating with the FCDSM reaffirms our commitment to contributing to the further development of Carnival on the Northern side of the island.

“Local cultural events like Carnival bring many people together, locals and tourists alike, and that’s why we are happy to support this initiative. When festivities begin on February 15, we encourage everyone to attend and look forward to being a part of what promises to be an amazing eight days.”

FCDSM encourages everyone to stay tuned to the various media outlets for more information on St. Martin Carnival 2020. The festivities will commence on February 15 and the entire population is invited to be a part of what promises to be a superb event.

FCDSM can be contacted by telephone (0690)37.55.57, email carnavaldesaintmartin@gmail.com or carnavaldesaintmartin@gmail.com or Facebook: Carnaval de Saint-Martin.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/motorworld-new-sponsor-of-st-martin-s-2020-carnival