Motorworld wins awards at 2025 GAC Intl. Partner Conf. | THE DAILY HERALD

Motorworld Managing Director Tariq Amjad delivers the keynote speech at GAC International Partner Conference.

~ Eva Lecciones gets Sales Elite of the Year Award ~

PHILIPSBURG–Motorworld has earned top recognition at the 2025 GAC International Partner Conference held in Guangzhou, China, reaffirming its status as a key partner in GAC Motor’s expanding international network.

The dealership received two prestigious accolades: Sales Elite of the Year Award and Global Outstanding Distributor Award.

Motorworld’s GAC Sales Consultant Eva Lecciones was honoured with the Sales Elite of the Year Award, one of the highest individual recognitions at the conference. The award, which is given to only six sales consultants worldwide, highlights excellence in various aspects of sales performance, including high-quality personal and corporate customer service, outstanding product demonstrations, superior test drive experiences, strong personal sales techniques and exceptional ability to address and resolve customer concerns.

The award was accepted on behalf of Lecciones by Motorworld’s Managing Director, Tariq Amjad, who expressed pride in the recognition of his team’s dedication and commitment to excellence.

In addition to Lecciones’ individual achievement, Motorworld was awarded the Global Outstanding Distributor Award for its exceptional performance in distributing GAC Motor vehicles. The accolade reflects Motorworld’s efforts in expanding the brand’s reach and driving sales growth in the Caribbean region.

As part of the recognition, Amjad was invited to deliver a keynote speech to an audience of GAC executives and international partners. In his address, he discussed several key achievements, including the official launch of the GAC Motor brand at Motorworld in early 2024 and the brand’s rapid expansion, now serving more than 20 territories across the Caribbean

Best practices have contributed to Motorworld’s success as a regional distributor.

Amjad’s speech highlighted the pivotal role that Motorworld has played in introducing and growing the GAC Motor brand in the region.

GAC Motor has seen remarkable global growth, with a 96% increase in sales in 2024 compared to the previous year, making it the fastest-growing Chinese automotive brand. With GAC vehicles now available in 391 dealerships across 72 regions, the brand is rapidly gaining global recognition and expanding its customer base.

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve operational capabilities across all markets, GAC Motor International remains committed to enhancing the customer experience worldwide, a focus reflected in the recognition of partners like Motorworld.

Motorworld said in a press release that its recognition at the 2025 GAC International Partner Conference serves as a testament to its leadership in the Caribbean automotive market and its significant role in GAC Motor’s international success.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/motorworld-wins-awards-at-2025-gac-intl-partner-conf