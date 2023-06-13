MoU to strengthen food security among Dutch Caribbean islands | THE DAILY HERALD

Representatives of Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba gathered at the Agriculture and Food Resilience Conference in Aruba.



SABA–On Friday, June 2, Saba confirmed its commitment to working with Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten in the common goal to increase food security among the islands as part of the Dutch Caribbean Visioning Process (DCVP).

A week-long conference in Aruba culminated in the signing of a multilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) by representatives of each island. The delegation representing Saba at the conference included Randall Johnson and Justin Simmons.

The goal of the DCVP is to increase the resiliency of the six Dutch Caribbean islands, which are vulnerable to climate change and other world events such as pandemics and war, through the development of agriculture, livestock and fisheries.

The conference was hosted by Aruba’s Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries DLVV Santa Rosa, which falls under the Ministry of Transport, Integrity, Nature and Elderly Affairs.

“As sister islands, we can achieve our common goals by standing and working together,” said Minister of Transport, Integrity, Nature and Elderly Affairs Ursell Arends at the kick-off of the conference.

As a first step in collaboration, each island agreed to take the lead in the development of different initiatives and topics and the sharing of information in the fields of agriculture, livestock and fisheries.

Aruba aims to develop good agricultural practices for the further development of its agriculture sector and is committed to assist with setting up similar programmes for the other islands through the sharing of information, knowledge and know-how.

Curaçao confirmed its commitment to the development of a test laboratory to improve food safety and facilitate the import-export processes of produce and livestock.

Bonaire committed to the development of a digital platform whereby information can be uploaded, stored and accessed for the sharing of information and know-how.

St. Maarten aims to (further) develop and incorporate agriculture education in schools and has committed to helping other islands develop their agriculture education programme through the sharing of information.

Statia committed to sharing information on the financial structures available from the Netherlands and the European Union that can be used to finance the various initiatives.

Saba, with its strong (commercial) fisheries sector, is committed to sharing information, knowledge and know-how with the other islands for the further sustainable development of their fisheries sectors.

The conference included a week of various activities, excursions to agricultural projects and initiatives on Aruba and meetings, which led up to the signing of the MoU.

A visit to DLVV Santa Rosa culminated in the planting of various fruit trees by the representatives of each island. The planting of these fruit trees symbolises the commitment of each island to working together through the DCVP to achieve the common goals of the islands in increasing food security. Department Head of Agriculture Johnson planted a lemon tree for Saba, which was a Tahiti graft.

Johnson signed on behalf of Saba with representative Simmons also in attendance.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mou-to-strengthen-food-security-among-dutch-caribbean-islands