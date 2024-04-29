Movie ‘Chokehold’ wins another two awards | THE DAILY HERALD

“Chokehold” director Joel Ayuk with his latest two awards from the Cameroon Film Festival.





MARIGOT–The domestic violence film “Chokehold” that was filmed entirely in St. Martin has won another two awards, this time at the Cameroon Film Festival in Central Africa. It brings to ten the tally of awards for director Joel Ayuk so far from various film festivals.

Ayuk and a small delegation were invited to the Cameroon Film Festival as “Chokehold” was chosen to open the festival. There were no particular expectations for “Chokehold” to win any awards, but the film won Best Male Actor and Best Screenplay awards.

The next stop for the “Chokehold” promotion tour is the industry’s most important and glamorous event, the Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, taking place from May 14-25.

