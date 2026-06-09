MP Doran exploring potential benefits of Citizens’ Advisory Council for St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

NA MP Egbert Doran.

PHILIPSBURG–National Alliance (NA) Member of Parliament (MP) Egbert Doran is exploring the potential benefits of a Citizens’ Advisory Council for St. Maarten following discussions at the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation IPKO in the Netherlands.

He said the concept was highlighted during a presentation by representatives of the Dutch Burgerberaad, or Citizens’ Assembly, which brings together ordinary citizens to study important issues and provide recommendations to policymakers.

While the presentation focused on climate-related matters, Doran said what interested him most was the model itself and its potential application to a wide range of issues affecting St. Maarten.

“The idea that stood out to me was not necessarily the topic itself, but the mechanism,” Doran said. “At the end of the day, we are representatives of the people. Any tool that allows us to better understand what people are experiencing in their daily lives can strengthen the work that we do as legislators.”

According to Doran, a Citizens’ Advisory Council could bring together people from different sectors of society, including educators, healthcare professionals, legal experts, psychologists, youth representatives, entrepreneurs, community advocates, and ordinary citizens to provide input on national issues.

Potential topics could include education, healthcare, housing, youth development, economic opportunities, cost of living challenges, public safety, and other matters of national importance.

“One of my philosophies is that before you prescribe a solution, you first have to understand the problem,” Doran explained. “It’s similar to visiting a doctor. The doctor cannot simply hand out medicine without first consulting with the patient and understanding what is really going on.”

Doran said such a body would not replace Parliament’s role in decision-making but could serve as an additional avenue for public engagement and informed consultation. “We speak regularly about putting people first. This is one way of ensuring that citizens have a meaningful opportunity to contribute to discussions on issues that directly affect their future and the future of our country.”

While no formal proposal has been made, Doran said the presentation sparked important discussions about how democratic participation can be strengthened and how policymakers can remain connected to the realities facing the people they represent.

“As parliamentarians, our responsibility is to listen. The more informed we are about the concerns, priorities, and experiences of our people, the better equipped we are to develop solutions that truly address their needs.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mp-doran-exploring-potential-benefits-of-citizens-advisory-council-for-st-maarten