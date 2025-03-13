MP Jansen-Webster says leaders should not be travelling economy class, they deserve respect | THE DAILY HERALD

MP Veronica Jansen-Webster.

~ MP Lewis concurs ~

PHILIPSBURG–Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) Member of Parliament (MP) Veronica Jansen-Webster on Thursday minced no words in expressing her strong opposition to the country’s leaders being mandated to travel economy class and stressed that the leaders of the country should be shown respect, a point fully supported by Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) MP Lyndon Lewis.

“It’s probably not popular but I will say it. To state that we want our leaders to travel economy, I don’t necessarily agree with that, because we are the leaders of the country and the way how we are treated when we travel abroad is in complete contrast to the way we are treated here,” said Jansen-Webster.

Her remarks were in reaction to a recommendation by the General Audit Chamber that economy class should be made the standard for ministers and Members of Parliament, except for justifiable cases and based on amended legislation or policy, with business class as the highest class.

Prime Minister (PM) Dr. Luc Mercelina was in Parliament at the time to discuss the 13 Audit Chamber recommendations based on its report evaluating the efficiency, effectiveness and compliance of travel-related activities of MPs and ministers to ensure that public funds are used in a responsible and transparent manner (see related story). The PM said in principle, government will be giving priority to economy class, highlighting a policy already in place for ministers unless they travel more than three hours, in which case there is the possibility to make use of business class.

Following the prime minister’s remarks on the 13 Audit Chamber recommendations, Jansen-Webster weighed in on some of them before making her firm point about the travel matter. She argued that the respect due to leaders in their official roles should reflect the weight of their positions, especially when they represent the country abroad.

“We believe it’s a Dutch system … We are all just normal people. We walk up to our leaders in government over there [in the executive branch – Ed.] and in Parliament, we are all normal. Yes, we are. I am a very normal person – you can always walk up to me. However, the way how we treat our leaders, I think we should be treated a certain way,” Jansen-Webster stated. She explained that, while she has travelled as a minister in economy class in the past, she believes that leaders should be treated as leaders, particularly when travelling internationally.

“I’ve been to, for instance, Colombia, where I’ve seen people stand up and salute [their leaders]. We don’t need that here in St. Maarten. The point is just that I do not agree with you putting leaders in economy class. We do not put directors of GEBE and directors of the Harbor in economy class. There is a certain respect that comes with the position. It’s a different position. It’s a weighty position. It’s a weighty position for you as ministers because you make decisions for the country all day. As parliamentarians, we also make heavy decisions for the country. It’s a weighty position. It comes with certain added advantages. I have travelled as a minister in economy class, however, I’m just saying that it shouldn’t be that you have to travel economy class and that’s just my opinion,” she added.

MP Lewis also weighed in on the discussion, agreeing with Jansen-Webster’s views. He highlighted the importance of respect for elected officials, both at home and abroad. “It’s an honourable position in this country, and therefore, we should be treated with respect in this honourable house, in this honourable country. When we go abroad, we should also be treated with that respect,” Lewis remarked.

Lewis shared his experiences travelling as a minister, noting that when he visited other countries, he was treated with the utmost respect. “As a minister, when I travel, I have that type of respect in other countries, but here, I do not see it,” he said. He recalled how, during a visit to France, he was treated with great courtesy and respect. “When I went to France as a minister, I was treated with respect. They didn’t even touch me, they didn’t touch my bags,” he said.

Lewis also pointed out the difference in treatment at the Princess Juliana International Airport. “When we go through Juliana Airport, we are diplomats. They want to be searching us down there. We have to come with one approach, one type of thing that allows us, who sit in these seats, to be treated equally,” he explained.

Lewis said he was in full support of Jansen-Webster. “I agree 100% with honourable MP Jansen-Webster.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mp-jansen-webster-says-leaders-should-not-be-travelling-economy-class-they-deserve-respect