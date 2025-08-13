MP Kotai proposes one-time car disposal fee to tackle abandoned vehicles, help public transport | THE DAILY HERALD

DP MP Viren Kotai





PHILIPSBURG–Democratic Party (DP) Member of Parliament (MP) Viren Kotai plans to propose legislation to introduce a one-time disposal fee for all new vehicle registrations. The fee would be divided between funding proper vehicle disposal and improving public transportation.

Kotai told The Daily Herald that his proposal is to implement a one-time disposal fee when registering a new vehicle for the first time. A portion of this fee would be allocated to vehicle disposal, and another portion would go toward improving public transportation thus encouraging greater use of public transit and helping to reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

The MP alluded to the growing problem of abandoned vehicles left in public areas, describing them as both a visual blight and a public safety issue. “We have all seen abandoned vehicles left in parking lots, on side-walks, and by the roadside. This is not only unsightly especially for an island that depends heavily on tourism and strives to present its best image, but it also poses serious issues,” he said.

He noted that such vehicles often become targets for vandalism, leak harmful fluids into the environment, and block already limited pedestrian spaces.

“When we begin to ignore such problems and accept them as part of daily life, they slowly become ingrained in our reality, leading to a decline in our quality of life and our ability to address them,” Kotai warned.

Beyond the proposed fee, Kotai also outlined other priorities, including tax reform, public safety, and urban renewal in Philipsburg. He called for a reassessment of how the justice system handles violent versus non-violent crimes, citing urgent capacity issues in the prison system.

Kotai expressed concern over crime, traffic congestion, and economic growth, stressing the need for collaboration. “As we reflect on what has been achieved, what remains to be achieved, and what could not be achieved, I want to emphasize the importance of coming together with a shared vision for growth,” he said.

He acknowledged ongoing concerns regarding the capital Philipsburg. “As I walk through the streets, I see and hear the concerns about the state of Philipsburg, which urgently needs attention,” he stated. He added that he supports the efforts of the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) to improve the tourism product.

“While we all desire progress, it is understandable that the ways and means to achieve it differ in everyone’s mind. My hope is to unite most, if not all, in our ultimate vision of moving further,” he said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mp-kotai-proposes-one-time-car-disposal-fee-to-tackle-abandoned-vehicles-help-public-transport