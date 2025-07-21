MP Lacroes: LNG in shipping is critical for our economy, health | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Member of Parliament (MP) Francisco Lacroes of the United People’s (UP) party is calling for greater public understanding and support for the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the shipping industry, saying it offers a crucial opportunity for St. Maarten to improve air quality, protect public health, and modernise its economy.

Responding to recent criticism of LNG, Lacroes emphasised that while the fuel is not perfect, it represents a realistic and immediate path toward cleaner maritime practices and stronger economic prospects for the island.

“There’s been a lot of talk lately criticising LNG, but much of it leaves out key facts,” said Lacroes. “We need to understand what LNG really means for us – our air, our port, and our economy.”

According to Lacroes, one of the most significant benefits of LNG is the immediate improvement in air quality. Compared to traditional marine diesel fuel, LNG can reduce harmful sulphur gases by 99%, nitrogen oxides by 85%, and soot and particle pollution by 95%.

These reductions are especially important in coastal areas like Point Blanche and Cay Bay, where residents and visitors are concentrated near the port, and NV GEBE. Better air, Lacroes argued, leads to fewer health issues, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and people with respiratory problems.

“This isn’t just good news; it’s essential,” he said. “Cleaner air supports public health and makes our island more attractive to tourists, which is the foundation of our economy.”

Addressing environmental concerns about “methane slip” – the leakage of small amounts of methane during LNG us – Lacroes acknowledged the issue, but pointed out that the shipping industry is rapidly advancing technology to reduce it.

While average methane slip has been measured at around 3.8%, newer engines and practices are significantly lowering those numbers. Even with some methane slip, Lacroes said, LNG still produces up to 30% less carbon dioxide than conventional marine fuels over its full life cycle.

“The perfect should not be the enemy of the good,” he said. “Waiting for flawless solutions means doing nothing, and that’s not an option. Our island is already seeing the effects of climate change.”

LNG also positions St. Maarten to meet international environmental regulations. Since 2020, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has enforced strict limits on sulphur emissions. While many ships have had to install expensive equipment to comply, LNG-fuelled vessels meet these standards naturally.

More importantly, LNG engines are already capable of transitioning to renewable alternatives like bio-LNG and e-LNG with minimal adjustments, making them a flexible and future-proof investment, Lacroes said.

Another common criticism – that LNG infrastructure is too limited – is outdated, according to Lacroes. “As of 2024, more than 185 ports worldwide offer LNG bunkering, a number that has grown by 50% since 2020. Caribbean ports, including Aruba, are already investing in LNG-ready facilities, and more than 1,300 LNG-capable ships are either in operation or on order globally.”

While alternative fuels such as hydrogen, methanol, and ammonia are being developed, Lacroes warned they are still expensive, complex to handle, and not yet widely accessible.

On June 23, 2025, Lacroes presented a motion in Parliament resolving to request the Government of St. Maarten to request the Supervisory Boards of NV GEBE and the Harbour Group of companies to develop and present a comprehensive plan for the implementation of fuel

diversification strategies, including but not limited to LNG and other sustainable energy sources for the country.

Regarding LNG, the motion included a plea to enable the supply of LNG to cruise ships and freight carriers that have already transitioned to LNG usage, and a request to the board of GEBE to explore the technical and financial feasibility of transitioning from heavy fuels to LNG for local power generation, and to report findings and recommendations to Parliament no later than October 15, 2025.

The motion was signed by a majority of nine MPs.

“St. Maarten can and should be part of this movement,” Lacroes urged. “The rest of the region is not waiting.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mp-lacroes-lng-in-shipping-is-critical-for-our-economy-health