MP Lacroes slams Mercelina over ‘silence’ on Govt. Building mould | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–United People's Party (UP) Member of Parliament (MP) Francisco Lacroes has launched what he referred to as “a scathing critique” of what he says is Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina's "persistent silence" on the mould conditions at the Government Administration Building.

Lacroes said he has not received a response to two letters he sent to the prime minister on the matter – on September 25 and October 29. Lacroes, who worked in the cabinet of a former Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) minister in the same building, said that in the letters he had raised concerns about the health risks faced by civil servants working in the building.

“How is it acceptable for the prime minister of this country, a medical professional, to remain silent while our civil servants breathe in dangerous mould spores daily? This isn’t just negligence. It is a blatant disregard for the health and safety of the people who keep this government running,” said Lacroes in a press release on Wednesday.

He said there was “a long enough wait for a response from the prime minister”. In his initial letter dated September 25, Lacroes outlined the growing health issues reported by civil servants, including respiratory complications. He requested answers to questions about the maintenance of the building, such as the upkeep of the building's ventilation system.

He also asked about past and current efforts to remediate the mould problem and whether ongoing financial disputes with Social and Health Insurances SZV, the building's owner, are related. “The prime minister has failed to provide even a basic acknowledgement of receipt of my request.”

Lacroes sent a follow-up letter on October 29, reiterating the need for immediate attention. With no response to date, he said he is now going public with his concerns. “Every additional day of inaction places civil servants at greater risk of chronic health problems. This is not just a mould issue, but a health crisis that requires urgent intervention,” Lacroes said.

He said police and Immigration workers have also asked about the mould in the police station and the building in Simpson Bay by the bridge.

“I truly hope Dr. Mercelina's silence does not reflect a lack of regard for the people who work tirelessly to serve this nation. As a medical professional, the prime minister's silence is particularly damning,” according to MP Lacroes. “Dr. Mercelina’s background as a physician should compel him to take charge of health-related issues, not ignore them. His inaction is both shocking and unacceptable.” Lacroes condemned the administration for failing to communicate with civil servants or the public on “this pressing issue”.

He insisted that “the prime minister must answer these questions now. Civil servants cannot wait another day to have their health and safety prioritised.”

Lacroes also called on the broader government and relevant agencies to step up and address the issue. “If the prime minister does not act, then others in the government coalition must take the reins. Our civil servants deserve to work in an environment that does not threaten their well-being.”

Lacroes said it was not just about mould, but also about the lack of respect for workers and accountability from leaders.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mp-lacroes-slams-mercelina-over-silence-on-govt-building-mould