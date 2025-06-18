MP Lewis calls for urgent action after viral video of grieving father | THE DAILY HERALD

A screen grab from the viral video of the grieving father and his child.

PHILIPSBURG–Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) Member of Parliament (MP) Lyndon Lewis is calling for immediate attention, transparency, and accountability following the circulation of a viral video involving a known local resident, who is seen emotionally breaking down in the government administration building while holding his young child.

In the video, the father, who was sitting on a mattress inside the building with his child in his lap, is heard saying he has been fighting “these people” for ten years. He accuses authorities of discrimination, claiming they would not treat others the same way, and said he recently buried the child's mother and is now left to care for the child alone.

MP Lewis acknowledged the troubling footage that he said has shaken the conscience of the community. The video depicts a visibly distraught well-known gentleman laying on what seems to be a mattress with his child, expressing deep frustration and emotional pain allegedly linked to medical malpractice at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

“It is heartbreaking to witness any parent in that state of anguish. I extend my strength to Mr. Arrindell in this devastating moment. Please know, you are not alone,” stated MP Lewis. “Your pain echoes throughout this island, and we stand with you.”

According to information brought to MP Lewis by concerned members of the public, Arrindell’s breakdown is believed to have stemmed from alleged malpractice involving the mother of his child, who reportedly needed to receive a medical injection during her 17th to 18th week of pregnancy which did not happen on time. It is alleged that the child has suffered brain dysfunctions as a result.

These claims, if confirmed, raise serious questions about patient care, oversight, and transparency at the SMMC. MP Lewis is calling on the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richinel Brug, to step up and take decisive action on this matter without delay.

“This is more than just a medical incident. It is a cry for accountability. I urge the Minister of Health to launch an immediate investigation into the alleged malpractice and provide the public with clarity. If mistakes were made, we must learn from them and ensure they are never repeated.”

MP Lewis is also demanding that SMMC issue a formal statement addressing the allegations and explaining what steps will be taken to investigate the situation and support the affected family. “Our people deserve better. When our institutions fail our citizens, it is our duty as leaders to act – swiftly and decisively. The silence from those in authority is unacceptable.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mp-lewis-calls-for-urgent-action-after-viral-video-of-grieving-father