MP Lewis calls out govt. over treatment of local businesses | THE DAILY HERALD

MP Lyndon Lewis and Derek Fleming.

PHILIPSBURG–Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) Member of Parliament (MP) Lyndon Lewis has expressed deep disappointment and concern regarding recent reports that the Ministry of VROMI has allegedly failed to compensate Fleming Waste Solutions, a company contracted by government since 2021 to operate government-owned equipment and execute landfill operations.

“The Minister of VROMI, Patrice Gumbs, should take some kind of accountability and stop playing the blame game," MP Lewis stated in a press release.

MP Lewis stated that the situation reflects a troubling and ongoing pattern in which qualified local businesses and professionals are not treated with the respect, urgency, and fairness they deserve, despite the essential services they provide to the country. He said Fleming Waste Solutions has played an important role in assisting with landfill management and maintaining operations that directly impact public health, environmental safety, and the daily lives of the people of St Maarten.

“What makes this matter even more distasteful,” MP Lewis stated, “is the reality that our own people, who continue to contribute to the development and functioning of this country, are often given a difficult time when it comes to compensation, communication, and professional respect. Yet, these same individuals and businesses are welcomed and treated with the utmost professionalism and appreciation in other countries.”

MP Lewis further noted that while attending Parlatino in Panama, he coincidentally met the owner of Fleming Waste Solutions who is well established and operates a company in Panama, where, according to reports, they do not encounter the same challenges involving delayed payments and improper operational structures that they continue to face in St Maarten. He described this as another painful example of local talent and businesses being valued more abroad than in their homeland.

MP Lewis stressed that government must begin prioritising qualified local entrepreneurs and businesses that provide essential services and contribute significantly

to the country’s development. He stated that supporting and respecting local companies should not only be a moral obligation but also a national priority.

“Our people should not have to leave their homeland or seek validation elsewhere in order to be treated fairly and professionally,” MP Lewis said. “Government must create an environment where hardworking and qualified St Maarteners can thrive, grow, and contribute meaningfully without facing unnecessary obstacles, delays, or disrespect.”

Lewis urged government to address the matter with urgency, ensure that all outstanding obligations are handled properly, and work toward building a more professional and supportive relationship with local businesses that continue to serve the country faithfully.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mp-lewis-calls-out-govt-over-treatment-of-local-businesses