MP Lewis concerned about VROMI’s handling of district cleaning contracts | THE DAILY HERALD

MP Lyndon Lewis stands near overflowing garbage.

PHILIPSBURG–Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) Member of Parliament (MP) Lyndon Lewis has ex-pressed serious concern regarding the manner in which the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Plan-ning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI Patrice Gumbs is handling the conclusion of govern-ment’s District Cleaning 2022–2025 contracts, which are scheduled to expire on March 31, 2026, without a new public tender currently in place.

Lewis said recent documentation confirms that contractors performing district cleaning services were formally notified by the Ministry in a letter dated February 24, 2026, that their agreements will conclude on March 31 and that an extension will not be granted. The correspondence also indicated that a new public tender would be issued “in the near future.” However, as of now, no such tender has been publicly announced, raising serious questions about the continuity of district cleaning ser-vices across the country.

MP Lewis questioned the logic and planning behind the Ministry’s decision. “It is difficult to under-stand the reasoning behind notifying companies that their contracts will not be extended while there is no replacement contractor in place and no tender process completed to ensure continuity of ser-vice,” Lewis stated. “District cleaning is not a luxury service; it is a fundamental public health and en-vironmental necessity.”

While the Ministry has taken formal steps to end the existing agreements, the absence of a pub-lished tender or confirmed replacement has created uncertainty about what will happen after March 31. MP Lewis warned that this lack of planning could have serious consequences for the country.

“If district cleaning services stop even for a short period, the result will be immediate. Garbage will accumulate, illegal dumping will increase, and our districts could quickly face serious sanitation prob-lems, including infestations of rodents and other pests. This is not a hypothetical scenario; it is the predictable outcome of poor planning,” Lewis stated.

MP Lewis said that responsible governance requires foresight and proper transition planning. Ac-cording to the member of parliament, it would have been far more prudent to extend the current contracts temporarily until a transparent tendering process is completed, and new contractors are properly selected and ready to assume the work.

“Ending contracts without a replacement ready demonstrates a troubling lack of vision and strategic planning. The Minister must understand that decisions like these affect the daily living conditions of residents in every district,” Lewis added.

MP Lewis called on the Minister to urgently clarify the Ministry’s plan to ensure continuous district cleaning services and to explain why a new tender process was not initiated earlier to avoid this po-tential gap. “Our communities deserve clean, safe districts. The government must ensure that essen-tial services such as district cleaning are managed responsibly and without disruption,” Lewis said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mp-lewis-concerned-about-vromi-s-handling-of-district-cleaning-contracts