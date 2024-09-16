MP Ottley: HAP Diagnostic Centre closure step backward for healthcare | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–“If you have administrative challenges, fix them, but do not punish the people of St. Maarten,” says former Minister of Health, Member of Parliament (MP) Omar Ottley.

Ottley was at the time reacting to the closure of Huisarts Post (HAP) Diagnostic Centre programme in Simpson Bay, which provided non-emergency medical care to residents and visitors.

The closure of HAP’s was announced in an article published in Monday’s edition of “The Daily Herald”.

Ottley expressed deep concerns over this latest turn of events, noting that the closure of HAP Diagnostic Centre is a direct attack on the social and healthcare fabric of St. Maarten, particularly for those residents who cannot afford private medical care.

VSA Minister Veronica Jansen-Webster said the shutdown stems from administrative issues and concerns over patients returning to the St. Maarten Diagnostic Centre the day after being seen at HAP rather than following up with their general practitioners.

However, Ottley said government must serve its people and provide essential services, especially healthcare. “The HAP was established to address a critical gap in our healthcare system. Its closure not only puts undue strain on the SMMC [St Maarten Medical Center – Ed.], but will also force thousands of residents to endure long wait times while compromising the quality of patient care.”

Prior to HAP being established, residents complained on a weekly basis about the challenges faced when trying to get urgent non-emergency medical care at SMMC.

The project was approved and implemented under Ottley’s tenure as VSA Minister. Ottley said in a press release that “it successfully alleviated the strain on SMMC’s emergency services by providing non-emergency medical care during after-hours. The Diagnostic Centre in Simpson Bay saw over 7,000 visits in its first year, 83% of which were SZV-insured patients, with the remaining 17% comprised of tourists and non-residents. Since its inception, the HAP has garnered immense praise for its efficiency, short wait times (less than 15 minutes), and exceptional patient satisfaction.”

He continued: “This project was a game-changer, allowing residents to access medical care after hours and significantly reducing the strain on the ER.”

He said the closure of HAP is not a sustainable solution, given its proven success and the pressing need for it to remain operational.

According to Ottley, the proper course of action would have been to evaluate and refine the programme, especially considering the overwhelmingly positive feedback from residents and healthcare professionals. He said that for many, the shutdown of HAP means an inevitable return to an overcrowded emergency room, longer wait times and a decrease in the overall quality of healthcare. “Health care workers at SMMC, already dealing with staffing shortages, now face the prospect of handling non-emergency cases that the HAP could have managed. Residents who relied on the centre for timely care are now left with limited options, and those who cannot afford private medical services will suffer the most, especially those who were able to seek care after they finished work for non-emergency urgent medical care needs.

“This decision will lead to a public health crisis,” Ottley warned. He urged the Minister of Health to reconsider, stating, “Continuity in government, especially regarding successful social and healthcare programmes is crucial. Ending the HAP service is reckless and irresponsible, particularly when proven to work.”

The closure also raises concerns for the tourism industry, as the centre also provided healthcare services to non-residents. “If even one tourist has a negative experience due to the lack of accessible healthcare, that's one too many," Ottley said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mp-ottley-hap-diagnostic-centre-closure-step-backward-for-healthcare