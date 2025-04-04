MP Ottley questions VROMI Minister Gumbs on proposed landfill entry fee | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–United People’s party (UP) Member of Parliament (MP) Omar Ottley is questioning the recent announcement of Minister of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning and Infrastructure VROMI, Patrice Gumbs, concerning introducing an entrance fee at the landfill.

While MP Ottley acknowledges the importance of sustainable waste management practices, he is questioning the legal basis of this decision without the involvement of Parliament and argues that the timing, manner and lack of added value in this proposal will likely have negative consequences.

“I am fully in favour of sustainable waste management practices and supporting measures that promote environmental responsibility. However, I strongly believe that introducing an entrance fee at the landfill without any accompanying programs or incentives, such as recycling initiatives, will only deter people from using the official channels for waste disposal,” said MP Ottley. “Instead of encouraging proper waste management, it will likely push individuals to dump their waste illegally in other areas, worsening the problem.”

MP Ottley also questioned the legal foundation of the proposed fee. According to his research, the National Ordinance governing the collection and disposal of household waste, bulky waste, liquid waste, commercial waste and other waste categories, does not grant the minister of VROMI the authority to establish such a fee without amending the ordinance through Parliament. The MP raised concerns over the lack of transparency and the manner in which this matter has been handled.

“I have sent a formal letter to Minister Gumbs requesting clarification on the legal basis for this proposed fee. It is essential that any such measures are in line with the laws of St Maarten and that they are introduced through the proper channels in Parliament. As it stands, it appears the minister is stepping outside of his authority in this matter,” MP Ottley said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mp-ottley-questions-vromi-minister-gumbs-on-proposed-landfill-entry-fee