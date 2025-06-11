MP Ottley slams Brug over ‘abandonment’ of key legislation left behind to save SZV | THE DAILY HERALD

UP MP Omar Ottley.

PHILIPSBURG–Former Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA, MP Omar Ottley, is raising alarm bells over what he calls a “blatant disregard” for critical legislation he initiated to rescue the financially distressed Social and Health Insurance SZV fund, especially knowing that the majority of the legal trajectories were completed during his tenure as Minister of VSA.

The law in question, targeting a sustainable tourist tax revenue stream, has been “quietly passed off” by current VSA Minister Richinel Brug to the Ministry of Finance, leaving Ottley questioning both the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM)-led government’s priorities and their understanding of the legislation’s urgency, the MP said in a press release on Tuesday.

“The one piece of legislation specifically designed to pull SZV back from the financial cliff has been tossed around like a hot potato,” said Ottley. “Minister Brug inherited a solution and instead of championing it, he abdicated responsibility.”

Ottley accused Minister Brug of failing the people by neglecting a legislative tool that could have made real progress in addressing SZV’s ballooning debt – debt that continues to threaten healthcare sustainability in the country. SZV is reportedly in critical financial condition, and without intervention, services could be compromised in the near future.

“What exactly is the purpose of having a Minister of VSA if they’re not going to act in defence of the most important institution safeguarding public health and workers’ benefits?” Ottley asked. “This law was never about politics – it was about responsibility. And what we’ve seen from Minister Brug is the exact opposite.”

According to Ottley, the legislation was not only drafted, but positioned for swift implementation under his leadership. However, since the change in government, the file has been rerouted to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of TEATT – sparking concerns that it may get watered down, delayed, or worse, shelved entirely.

“This government came in with big promises. But if your very first move is to dodge the only actionable plan to stabilise SZV, then what message are you really sending to the people?” Ottley added. Equally baffling to Ottley is the complete standstill on the SZV 1B legislation, which would finally extend SZV health insurance coverage to underserved sectors like small business owners and transport operators. Despite receiving a positive Council of Advice opinion in November 2023, the bill has yet to make it to Parliament.

Since URSM took office in May 2024, the Ministry of VSA has failed to secure a legislative lawyer to finalise the required nader rapport – the final explanatory note needed to submit the law to Parliament.

Ottley is calling on the public and Parliament to demand clarity: “Will this government follow through on real solutions, or is it all just lip service while our institutions collapse?”

