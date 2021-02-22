MP presents athletes with certificates of excellence | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Keacy Carty’s father Keith Carty, MP Angelique Romou and Reshawn Eustace.

PHILIPSBURG–National Alliance (NA) Member of Parliament (MP) Angelique Romou has presented certificates of excellence to athletes Keacy Carty and Reshawn Eustace for their recent sports achievements, locally and abroad.

Carty, who is currently playing for the Leeward Islands Cricket Team, has been named Man of the Match whilst securing his first century, propelling and helping his team secure their first points in the competition.

Eustace has been named the Athlete of the Month for February 2021 by the Department of Sports. Sixteen-year-old Eustace, who plays football, is the captain of the U17 team, and is currently playing in the local Senior League Competition. He has scored an impressive 14 goals in 12 games for his team in 2021 thus far and is also currently the top scorer in the competition.

“Being an avid sports lover myself, growing up in a family of baseball, soccer and soft ball greats and having two very athletic children of my own, makes me extremely proud of our young athletes,” Romou said in a press release. “I want to encourage Keacy and Reshawn to continue excelling in their craft and making us, St. Maarten, proud. Amidst the increasing negativity, especially in the media, of which some is even fuelled by high-ranking officials, it is my duty to promote and highlight the positive achievements of our youth. I want to continually use my platform to shed a positive light on our youth and their impressive strides, especially in sports and the arts.”

Romou said she will do this through a monthly recognition programme she is currently developing to highlight youth excellence. Carty and Eustace were the first to receive certificates of excellence recognising them for their achievements in sports as St. Maarten’s young ambassadors. “I will continue to work with the youngsters of the St. Martin Promoting Young Ambassadors Foundation and all youngsters to make this programme a success,” she said.

