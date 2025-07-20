MP Roseburg debuts “Honour Card” in recognition of all justice workers | THE DAILY HERALD

The Honour card: front (pictured above) and back (below)

PHILIPSBURG–As part of Justice Week celebrations, Member of Parliament (MP) and Chairlady of the Justice Committee, Sjamira Roseburg, has launched the “Honour Card” – a symbolic and practical show of appreciation for those serving in St. Maarten’s justice sector.

The initiative recognises a broad range of justice workers, including police officers, customs and immigration agents, coast guards, prison staff, probation officers, and employees at the Court of Guardianship. The Honour Card sends a clear message: “We see you. We value you. We thank you.”

“This card is about more than recognition – it’s about empowerment,” said MP Roseburg. “Justice workers carry the weight of national security and safety on their shoulders. Their work is tough, demanding, and often thankless. This card is my way of honouring their strength and reminding them that they are not invisible.”

The Honour Card serves as an affirmation card. With the words “I Serve With Purpose” prominently displayed, it offers justice workers a daily reminder of their mission and resilience. “It’s something you keep in your wallet, your bag, or your desk drawer,” Roseburg explained. “And when the day gets heavy, it reminds you who you are and why you do what you do.”

The card’s design was created by two students at HAN University in the Netherlands. “They immediately understood the vision,” said Roseburg. “And brought it to life with passion and professionalism.”

Beyond symbolism, the Honour Card provides access to discounts at key businesses that support wellness, nourishment, and self-care. Participating sectors include supermarkets, restaurants, wellness services, and gyms – each chosen to promote the physical and emotional well-being of justice workers.

Supermarkets: Everyday Relief

Divico and Carrefour are offering a 5% discount throughout July and August for justice workers. While modest, the discount is intended to ease everyday costs and show solidarity at the checkout line. Roseburg noted that one supermarket has already expressed interest in extending this support through the end of the year.

Four restaurants – Sheika’s Bistro, Nowhere Special, Pineapple Pete, and Beirut – are offering a 20% discount during July and August. “Even the hardest workers deserve a moment to relax and share a meal with loved ones,” said Roseburg.

Beautique is offering a 20% discount on pedicure services exclusively for Honour Card holders in July and August. “Self-care is not a luxury – it’s a necessity,” Roseburg emphasised.

Three local gyms have joined the Honour Card initiative by offering reduced membership rates for justice workers, starting in July. IFM Gym is offering a monthly membership at $65, down from the regular $95, and a three-month package reduced from $195 to $170. Juliet’s Gym has lowered its monthly fee from $35 to $25, with the offer valid through the end of the year. Forge Fitness is also participating, reducing its monthly membership from $85 to $80. All three gyms provide unlimited access to their facilities, helping justice workers prioritise their health and well-being.

Call for Support

Roseburg emphasised that the Honour Card is a community-driven project and welcomed additional businesses and sponsors to join. She added that a follow-up announcement will be made with additional discounts and possible project extensions.

Businesses interested in supporting the initiative can reach out directly to MP Sjamira Roseburg. “Every contribution counts,” she said, “and every gesture of appreciation makes a difference.”

