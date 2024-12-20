MP Roseburg meets with justice minister | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Justice Minister Nathalie Tackling and URSM MP Sjamira Roseburg.

PHILIPSBURG–Unified Resilient St Maarten Movement (URSM) Member of Parliament (MP) Sjamira Roseburg on December 17, met with Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling to address a number of justice-related matters currently under deliberation in Parliament.

During the meeting, Roseburg said she provided updates on the ongoing justice agenda in Parliament, emphasizing the necessity of submitting a comprehensive policy plan for the crime fund as obligated by law alongside the national budget. Minister Tackling affirmed her commitment to ensuring the crime fund policy plan is submitted as required by law.

Another significant topic discussed was the urgent need to finalise and implement the long-overdue Criminal Procedure law book, which Roseburg said is essential for modernizing and enhancing the justice system.

Both parties agreed on the importance of advancing legislative reforms to strengthen justice policies and frameworks. They described the meeting as constructive and reaffirmed their shared dedication to improving the justice sector, Roseburg said in a press release.

“This meeting reflects a continued commitment to collaboration and progress in addressing pressing justice issues,” stated the MP.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mp-roseburg-meets-with-justice-minister