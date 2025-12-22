MP Wever gives hams, turkeys, vouchers to families for Xmas | THE DAILY HERALD

Wever Works Initiative Foundation board member Stefania Gumbs, Sally Benjamin (foster home), and MP Christopher Wever.

PHILIPSBURG–Member of Parliament (MP) Chris Wever marked the 2025 Christmas season with a community food distribution, providing hams, turkeys and grocery vouchers to families to support traditional holiday meals and household needs.

The distribution took place Sunday and was carried out through Wever Works Foundation, with support from community partners. Carrefour donated the hams and turkeys, while House of Restoration and Deliverance Ministries International contributed grocery vouchers to broaden the reach of the initiative.

The voucher component was designed to allow recipients flexibility in meeting their household needs during the holiday period, reinforcing an approach centred on dignity and practical assistance.

Wever thanked both organisations for their continued collaboration, noting that community-based partnerships are essential to delivering direct support to residents.

The outreach was facilitated through Wever Works Foundation, the non-profit entity through which many of Wever’s community initiatives are implemented. Board member Stefania Gumbs was present during the distribution. Wever does not serve on the foundation’s board, but works with the organization in an advisory role to support and guide its activities.

According to a press release, the Christmas distribution reflects Wever’s ongoing focus on community care during periods of increased financial pressure for families. The initiative has been carried out for multiple years and emphasizes consistent, partnership-driven support rather than one-time assistance.

In a message shared for the season, Wever highlighted the importance of unity, compassion and shared responsibility during Christmas, encouraging residents to look out for one another and carry the spirit of generosity into the new year. “As we celebrate Christmas, I extend my warmest wishes to every family across St. Maarten,” he said. “May this season bring peace into your homes, comfort to those who are struggling, and renewed hope for the year ahead. Let us cherish time with loved ones, look out for one another, and remember that kindness and compassion are gifts we can all share.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mp-wever-gives-hams-turkeys-vouchers-to-families-for-xmas