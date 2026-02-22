MP Wever to presents proposal to address traffic issues with phased improvements | THE DAILY HERALD

MP Wever discussing the plans.

PHILIPSBURG–Member of Parliament (MP) Christopher Wever, together with architect Wouter Schipper of DAM Caribbean NV, has developed a comprehensive proposal to address the country’s growing traffic challenges.

The MP said investment in tourism must be matched by equal investment in infrastructure. The phased plan, which will be presented to the Ministers of VROMI and TEATT, includes short-term road upgrades and traffic management measures, medium-term expansions and water-based transport options, and long-term sustainable solutions such as electric trams and cable cars.

“St. Maarten has invested heavily in its tourism product, but the roads, traffic systems, and transport networks have not kept up,” MP Wever explained. “Our infrastructure is lagging behind, and this directly affects both the quality of life for residents and the experience for visitors. Investment in tourism must be matched by investment in infrastructure if we are serious about sustainable growth.”

The proposal follows a phased approach. In the short term, it recommends maximising existing infrastructure by upgrading road surfaces, bus stops, and pavements, improving road behaviour and compliance, and introducing smart traffic management systems such as adaptive traffic signals and predictive traffic modelling. These measures are designed to improve traffic flow without major construction.

Medium-term solutions focus on strategic expansion, including reviewing priority road development projects, assessing new road feasibility, integrating transport planning with tourism hubs, and exploring water-based transport such as water taxis and ferries to provide alternatives to land travel. This stage allows Sint Maarten to expand mobility capacity in a measured and financially responsible way.

Looking toward 2050, the proposal anticipates transformative long-term solutions to meet rising population and tourism demands. Potential initiatives include electric tram systems, cable car networks in hilly areas, and development of new transport corridors. The plan also encourages the strategic use of green hillsides and natural zones to support ecotourism, recreation, and infrastructure that respects the island’s landscape.

“Our tourism sector is growing rapidly, but we cannot present a world class destination while operating on infrastructure that has not evolved at the same pace,” MP Wever stated. “This proposal is about restoring balance, ensuring that investment in tourism is matched by investment in infrastructure, and that Sint Maarten is prepared not just for today’s growth, but for the demands of 2050 and beyond.”

The proposal will be formally presented to the Ministers of VROMI and TEATT in the near future.

