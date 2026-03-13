MP York: The time for GEBE relief is now | THE DAILY HERALD

NA MP Darryl York.

PHILIPSBURG–National Alliance (NA) Member of Parliament (MP) Darryl York says the time for the population to receive the promised GEBE relief is now. He warned that residents will soon face rising gas and utility prices as global economic tensions continue to affect small island economies.

York made the remarks during a public meeting of Parliament on Wednesday on discussions surrounding the US-China and related countries trade war and its broader economic implications.

“The gas prices and GEBE prices will go up,” York said, questioning why government continues to wait and monitor developments instead of taking action.

He noted that small island economies like St. Maarten often feel the effects of global shocks first, especially when international gas markets remain volatile. According to York, this reality makes it even more important for government to deliver the relief previously promised to residents.

“What it also means is that getting the relief to the people as government promised is now more important than ever,” he said.

York also referenced recent remarks by the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten regarding tourism cooperation within the region, noting that some people agreed with the statement while others criticised it. While acknowledging the mixed reactions, he said the idea resonated with him. “I would be hypocritical if I disagreed with what the minister said,” York stated.

However, he said the discussion raises a broader issue about regional vulnerabilities, explaining that many Caribbean islands rely on the same global markets for fuel and imported goods.

When prices rise, every island is affected, York said, questioning whether the issue is simply an island problem or a wider regional vulnerability.

He also questioned government’s approach to the current situation, noting that while officials say they are monitoring developments, residents are already facing the consequences of rising prices. York said government should not only focus on monitoring global developments but also examine lessons learned from previous crises to better prepare the country.

“This is not the first year,” he said, adding that government should review what was monitored during past crises and apply those lessons instead of remaining reactive.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mp-york-the-time-for-gebe-relief-is-now