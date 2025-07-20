MP York warns of ‘silent storm’ at NV GEBE, questions transparency | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Modernisation plans remain undisclosed to public ~

PHILIPSBURG–Member of Parliament (MP) Darryl York of National Alliance (NA) is publicly voicing concern about what he describes as a “silent storm” brewing at utility company NV GEBE. In a letter to the media on Sunday, York said the company has remained unusually quiet under its new leadership.

“When the backbone of a nation’s infrastructure falls silent, people notice,” he said. “NV GEBE, St. Maarten’s lifeline for electricity and water, has been unusually quiet, and that silence is speaking louder than any press release ever could.”

York was referring to a full-page advertorial published in the newspaper on Monday, June 30, titled “A Message from NV GEBE to the People of St. Maarten”. In it, new temporary transition manager Thomas Roggendorf introduced himself, saying he would not respond to interview requests until August, although NV GEBE remained “open to constructive, balanced feedback.”

York argued that such a statement falls short of the transparency expected from a government-owned company. “It has now been 70 working days since Mr. Roggendorf assumed leadership – ample time to present a vision,” said York. “While local media continue to receive polite but firm rejections, an exclusive and costly interview with ‘USA Today’ remains unpublished and inaccessible to the St. Maarten public. This selective silence speaks volumes. Why prioritize foreign press over local media?”

Billing and payment

In his June update, Roggendorf urged the public to remain patient while the company awaits the results of an outsourced fuel clause and full tariff study. He claimed that billing operations had stabilised following the cyberattack on GEBE in 2022, and that billing accuracy will be improved by the installation of smart meters – 3,000 have been installed so far, and this rollout should be completed by the end of 2026. He further announced the upcoming launch of a new website in September, which will allow customers to pay their bills online.

He touched only briefly on the subject of renewable energy, stating that the company is establishing an alternative energy department for solar. Other options for generating renewable energy are still in the exploration phase, he said.

He closed his statement by declaring NV GEBE’s mission: to provide reliable, safe, and affordable energy underpinned by transparency, decisiveness, and sound governance.

However, York believes critical questions remain unanswered. “What transformations are being planned?” he asked. “And most importantly, what does this lack of transparency mean for NV GEBE’s dedicated workforce – the same employees who kept services running through cyberattacks, generator failures, and constant leadership changes?”

Postal services background

Roggendorf said in his June update that he considers it a tremendous honour to lead NV GEBE. “While I am still in the familiarisation phase, I have already met with more than 70 stakeholders and many members of our resilient, dedicated staff. These discussions, combined with my 30-plus years of experience leading and transforming companies across the Caribbean, give me the perspective and confidence needed to help stabilise GEBE and drive it forward with a clear, strategic vision for our energy and utility future,” he said.

He did not mention that he has no experience managing a utility company. His background is in postal service management, having overseen the operations of DHL in the former Dutch Antilles for nearly 10 years, until 2009. He later led Curaçao’s postal organization, CPOST, from 2018 until two years ago.

Between these positions, he worked for approximately 1.5 years as the general manager of Dolphin Academy in Curaçao. He then moved to St. Maarten, where he served for just under three years as the Campus Administrator of American University of the Caribbean (AUC) in Cupecoy. Following that role, he returned to Curaçao to manage Mambo Beach Boulevard, the island’s largest beach development featuring more than 50 stores, restaurants and attractions, for 2.5 years.

As owner of Roggendorf Management Group (RMG), founded in 2003, he has positioned himself over the past two years as a business consultant and keynote speaker, specialising in business excellence. His services include corporate training, leadership development and delivering innovative solutions to enhance team performance and support organisational transformation.

Workforce concerns

York made it clear in his letter that he expects more information on the plans for the future of GEBE. “Corporate language like ‘modernization’ and ‘operational efficiency’, when left unexplained, has historically preceded decisions that negatively affect employees,” he said. “Without clear communication, workers are left to wonder: Will their years of dedication be honoured or will they become collateral damage in the name of progress?”

He underscored the resilience of NV GEBE’s workforce, who have endured management shake-ups, long power outages and cybersecurity threats. “Now, amid vague terminology and a lack of engagement, they are being left in the dark,” York said. “While no lay-offs have been announced, the absence of clear assurances is troubling. When leadership prioritises international media and responds to internal concerns with jargon instead of clarity, it erodes trust rather than builds it.”

York stressed that NV GEBE, as a public utility, must answer to the people it serves. “St. Maarten thrives on transparency and withers under secrecy,” he said. “Avoiding local scrutiny while courting international attention doesn’t show confidence, it fuels scepticism.”

He emphasised that his personal approach to oversight is guided by principles of good governance: transparency, accountability and practical solutions. While acknowledging that infrastructure upgrades and a transition to renewable energy are necessary, York warned that such plans often come with “unspoken consequences.”

Solution-based approach

Anticipating criticism, York added: “Some will ask, ‘But what about when your party governed?’ My answer is simple: leadership is about solving problems while staying on course. Every administration inherits both progress and setbacks. I’m not here to fight old battles but to learn from them and push forward with solutions based on facts. You can’t steer a country forward while staring into the rear-view mirror.

“This isn’t about resisting progress, it’s about shaping it responsibly. The transition to renewable energy must happen, but how we get there matters as much as the destination. True progress protects both the public interest and the workers who make that progress possible.”

To that end, York proposed four concrete solutions aimed at strengthening transparency and rebuilding public trust. First, he called for greater accountability through clear, measurable transparency goals such as monthly public reports on infrastructure projects and workforce planning.

Second, he urged NV GEBE to prioritise local communication by ensuring major announcements are shared with the local media before reaching out to international outlets.

Third, York emphasised the importance of partnering with employees by involving staff and unions in the development of modernisation plans, including the implementation of retraining programmes ahead of any role changes.

Lastly, he advocated for a “sunlight as policy” approach by instituting regular public forums where company leadership would answer direct questions from consumers and employees alike.

“Transparency and progress are not competing priorities, they go hand-in-hand,” York concluded. “Accountability doesn’t slow modernisation; it ensures it’s done right. Protecting workers doesn’t hinder efficiency; it preserves the knowledge that makes efficiency possible.”

He vowed to keep a close eye on NV GEBE’s trajectory: “Every major decision, every delayed disclosure, every consequence affecting workers and consumers will be monitored. When livelihoods hang in the balance, ‘trust the process’ isn’t good enough – we must see the process clearly.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mp-york-warns-of-silent-storm-at-nv-gebe-questions-transparency