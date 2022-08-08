MPC and Sundial teachers brush up skills in digital tech training | THE DAILY HERALD

Teachers at work in workshop on Jamboard and Advanced Excel.



EBENEZER–A hundred teachers of Milton Peters College (MPC) and Sundial School received an update on possible and new apps that can be used in the classroom on Friday, August 5.

This was shared in a press release on Friday.

MPC and Sundial teachers attended two workshops, in which they practiced their choice of several applications (apps): jamboard, rubrics in google classroom, advanced features of student tracking system SOM Today, Hyperdoc/Whiteboard, Wiser me, Yo!Teach, Canva, Quizziz, advanced Excel, Plickers and other everyday apps for the classroom.

In the break they could win the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), goodies, a voucher from Blue Point and pick some nice office materials donated by Dollar Smart. Attendance was regulated via QR codes.

Since 2016, Foundation for the Advancement of Secondary Education SVOBE Schools have focused intensively on training teaching staff into 21st century education by optimising their digital skills. This has resulted in the formation of an in-house group of very motivated and inspiring tech-savvy teachers.

This group guided the other teachers through the challenging move to online and blended learning due to coronavirus COVID-19. Two members of this tech team attended the renowned annual tech conference in the United States (US), the FETC, in January. After having shared their experiences within the tech team, a workshop day could be planned for the rest of the teaching staff.

According to the release, during academic year 2022-2023 more workshops will be planned, to allow teachers to get familiarised with other apps then they practiced with on August 5.

“SVOBE wants to thank the organisers Renaldo Baker, Marcus Nicolaas and Nicole Wynter, all other facilitators as well as Blue Point and Dollar Smart for their kind donations,” said the release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mpc-and-sundial-teachers-brush-up-skills-in-digital-tech-training