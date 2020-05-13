MPC and Sundial to re-open only for final-year students | THE DAILY HERALD

EBENEZER–The School Board for Secondary Education SVOBE will re-open classes only for exam students for the reminder of the academic school year.

This was announced on Tuesday, May 12, in a letter to parents and guardians of the SVOBE schools’ students.

“As the state of emergency on our island has begun to be lifted in phases, the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) convened a meeting on May 11 with school board representatives to discuss the reopening of schools,” said SVOBE schools Interim Director General Director Jacqueline Duggins-Horsford.

“Many safety measures must be put in place prior to receiving our students back at school. This will take some time and seeing that we are weeks away from finalising the school year, it has been decided that schools will re-open only for students in the examination classes (final class).”

All other forms will not be returning to school for the remainder of the school year. Distance learning will therefore continue.

She said the ECYS Ministry had convened a meeting with school board representatives and school managers on May 12 to discuss the finalising of the school year for the exam students.

“As you are aware, all central written and practical examinations are cancelled. Students will obtain their diplomas based on the results of the school exams. In the ‘Service document VO Exams approach Coronavirus’ it is established that all school-based examinations are to be completed in accordance with the PTA [Programme of Testing and Closing – Ed.],” she said.

“The ministry has indicated that students are allowed to return to school after May 20. However, safety measures must be put in place prior to receiving any students on our compounds.”

The drafting of these safety measures is currently in progress. The director said parents and guardians will be informed as soon as possible regarding the amended promotion criteria for the 2019-2020 school year and how management intends for students to complete the PTA.

All students were encouraged to continue to do their best during these times and to attend online classes and/or keep up with assignments as best as they can through distance learning.

Parents and guardians with questions in regard to the service document are to contact their child’s department head by e-mail:

Department Head Sundial Peterson-Regales

mireille.regales@svobe.org

,

Department Head VSBO PKL/PBL Carty

vital.carty@svobe.org

,

Acting Department Head VSBO TKL Romney

raymond.romney@svobe.org

,

Department Head HAVO/VWO Christian Richardson

naomisichardson@svobe.org

.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mpc-and-sundial-to-re-open-only-for-final-year-students