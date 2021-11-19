MPC completes Girl Power and Real Talk workshops | THE DAILY HERALD

MPC students who completed the Real Talk workshop.

EBENEZER–St. Maarten AIDS Foundation conducted its Real Talk and Girl Power workshops at the Milton Peters College (MPC) HAVO stream November 15-18.

Several classes from Forms One through Three, a total of 80 students, successfully participated in and completed their respective three hour-long workshops.

“There was eagerness amongst the students and facilitators regarding the different topics covered,” the foundation said in a press statement on Thursday.

The information was presented via videos, poetry, pictures, demonstrations and open discussions on numerous topics, including identifying healthy versus unhealthy relationships, peer pressure, online bullying, life goals, self-esteem, self-values, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) awareness.

Participants in the Girl Power workshops show their certificates after completing their workshop.

The foundation said that safety measures and social distancing were enforced during these workshops.

St. Maarten AIDS Foundation expressed continued thanks to its facilitators. Special thanks were extended to Swinda Richardson, Nirmala Vlaun, Ivanca Sterling and Marcia Ravelli-Holiday who facilitated the Girl Power workshops, and to Aneuris Richardson and Heather Caputo who facilitated the Real Talk workshops.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mpc-completes-girl-power-and-real-talk-workshops