MPC honour three outstanding students | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Zhanica Arrindell and Denzel Washington. (Not photographed: Dezhaniah de Riggs)

SOUTH REWARD–The Milton Peters College (MPC) honoured three students who ranked in the top five throughout the entire Dutch Kingdom for the Jan Penprijs.

The Jan Penprijs is an annual award by the University of Groningen for high school students, who did the best work in the field of economy and society.

“Three dedicated economic students, namely Zhanica Arrindell (Vwo), Dezhaniah de Riggs (Vwo) and Denzel Washington (Havo) deserve recognition for their outstanding achievement,” said the school in a press release on Monday.

In the Dutch Kingdom, secondary school students are required to do research regarding their chosen profile and write as well as present their profile paper.

Led by their business administration and economics teacher Shanella Petrona, these students based their profile paper on how the global pandemic affected the socio-economic status of the entire world.

These students submitted their profile paper to the University of Groningen and after revision by the school’s professors, were nominated for the 2021 Jan Penprijs. This prize is given to the group of students with the best economic profile paper.

From the many students who submitted their profile paper, Zhanica, Dezhaniah and Denzel ranked in the top five throughout the entire Dutch Kingdom for the Jan Penprijs.

“The Milton Peters College would like to extend a huge congratulations to our extraordinary students on this accomplishment. We wish them much success in their future endeavours,” the school concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mpc-honour-three-outstanding-students