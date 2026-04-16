MPC honours CARIFTA 2026 student athletes for regional representation | THE DAILY HERALD

SVOBE Education Director Sergio Blomont (left) with some of the athletes.

SOUTH REWARD–Milton Peters College (MPC) recognised and celebrated its student-athletes who represented St. Maarten at the 2026 CARIFTA Games in both track and field and swimming.

The school highlighted the dedication, perseverance, and sportsmanship displayed by its students, noting that their performances brought pride not only to the institution but to the country as a whole.

Among the standout achievements, CS1A student Nahjah Wyatte delivered a historic performance by becoming the first athlete from St. Maarten to win a medal in the Boys 800m event, securing gold at the regional competition. His accomplishment was described as a significant milestone for St. Maarten athletics, reflecting discipline, resilience, and determination at the highest level.

In swimming, MPC also recognised its student-athletes who competed at CARIFTA, highlighting their commitment, courage, and the extensive training required to reach the regional stage. Their participation was highlighted as a testament to their hard work and dedication.

The school noted that such achievements extend beyond medals, showcasing the strength of character, focus, and ambition of its students. It added that these athletes serve as role models, inspiring their peers and the next generation to pursue excellence in both academics and athletics.

MPC is committed to supporting and nurturing student talent across all areas, underscoring the importance of balancing education with extracurricular pursuits.

The institution extended congratulations to all its CARIFTA athletes, with special recognition given to Nahjah Wyatte for his historic gold medal achievement.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mpc-honours-carifta-2026-student-athletes-for-regional-representation